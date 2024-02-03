Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 265 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.