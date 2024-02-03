Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 345 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $105.67 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

