Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 522 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

