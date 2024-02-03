Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $130.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.