Arizona State Retirement System Sells 726 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock worth $477,145 over the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

