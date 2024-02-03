Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,080,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $41.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

