Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

