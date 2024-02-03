Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $1,860,092.65 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $308,611.52.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

