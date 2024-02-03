Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 11,270 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.90.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

