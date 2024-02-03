Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $248.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

