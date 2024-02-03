Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 196.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

