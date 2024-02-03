Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 91,786 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 206.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1,571.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 256,080 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 45.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZUMZ

About Zumiez

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.