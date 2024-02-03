Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 91,786 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 206.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1,571.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 272,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 256,080 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 45.1% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,119 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zumiez Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ZUMZ
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zumiez
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.