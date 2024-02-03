Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,996 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $270.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $271.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.