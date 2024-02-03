Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $165.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

