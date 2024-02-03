Atria Investments Inc Acquires 10,098 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,721,000 after purchasing an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IQLT opened at $37.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.