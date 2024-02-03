Atria Investments Inc Acquires 10,926 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 63.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,341,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after buying an additional 126,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.