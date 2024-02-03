Atria Investments Inc Acquires 154 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 95,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 670,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,062,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

