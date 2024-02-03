Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,073 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.76 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

