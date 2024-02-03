Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 560,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,849,000 after acquiring an additional 161,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

