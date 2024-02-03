Atria Investments Inc Boosts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

