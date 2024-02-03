Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,086,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

