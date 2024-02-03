Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

VALQ stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

