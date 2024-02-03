Atria Investments Inc Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.46.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

