Atria Investments Inc Has $2.45 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,355 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 215,888 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,309,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 187,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $453,125. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

HBAN opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

