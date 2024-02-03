Atria Investments Inc Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,132 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,188,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 132,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 485,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.20 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
