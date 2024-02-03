Atria Investments Inc Has $2.61 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

