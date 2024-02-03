Atria Investments Inc Has $2.63 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after buying an additional 5,120,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,799,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

