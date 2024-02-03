Atria Investments Inc Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after buying an additional 1,173,889 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,390.8% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after buying an additional 973,486 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after buying an additional 845,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 840,863 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

