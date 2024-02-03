Atria Investments Inc Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,173 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

FSIG stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

