Atria Investments Inc Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.