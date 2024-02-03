Atria Investments Inc Has $3.03 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after acquiring an additional 256,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,481,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.08.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.