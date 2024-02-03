Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,862,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $141.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.