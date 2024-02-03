Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $218.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.68 and its 200 day moving average is $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

