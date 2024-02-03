Atria Investments Inc Purchases 232 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,905,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $187.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.