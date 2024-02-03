Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,643 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1,041.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $204.50 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day moving average of $194.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.