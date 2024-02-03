Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,519 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

TEL opened at $142.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

