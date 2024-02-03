Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,350 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

