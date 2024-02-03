Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,936 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,047,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 520.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 272,995 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 331,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 569.1% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 149,158 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $26.99 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

