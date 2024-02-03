Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,899 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

