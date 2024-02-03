Atria Investments Inc Sells 620 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $248,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,585 shares of company stock worth $12,327,826. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $179.85 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $198.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

