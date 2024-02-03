Atria Investments Inc Sells 9,642 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $132.71. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.