Axon Enterprise’s (AXON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.82.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $256.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $262.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

