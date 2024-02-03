Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BALL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BALL stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. Ball has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $61.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

