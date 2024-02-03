Barclays Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $55.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.01 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

