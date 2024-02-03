Barclays Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $475.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $421.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.02. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $245.61 and a 52-week high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,700,525,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,625,201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

