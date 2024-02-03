Barclays PLC Acquires 160,054 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 160,054 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $50,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,696.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $96.97 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

