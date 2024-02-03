Barclays PLC Buys 132,302 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,302 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $45,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.45.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

