Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $39,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $65.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

