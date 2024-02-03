Barclays PLC Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $40,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Textron by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

