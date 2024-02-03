Barclays PLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $496.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $498.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

